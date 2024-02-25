Marchin Patriots crush Merry Boys in TTCB National League

Batsman Crystian Thurton. File photo -

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots crushed Merry Boys by an innings and 104 runs in round three of the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership, at Marchin Recreation Ground in Charlieville.

Resuming on 205 for two, leading by 81 runs after bowling out Merry Boys for 124 on day one, Patriots posted a formidable 352 for seven declared, for a solid 228 lead on first innings.

The hosts were led by a century from opener Crystian Thurton, who added 42 to his overnight score to finish on 115 off 170 balls, laced with 13 fours.

Philton Williams (3/67) and Rakesh Seecharan (2/34) were the pick of the bowlers.

It was an identical batting performance for Merry Boys in their second innings – bowled out for 124. Veteran Mario Belcon top scored with 37 but he had no help.

Left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul (4/21) and leg-spinner Kissoondath Magram (3/34) did the bulk of the damage.

At the Daren Ganga Recreational Grounds in Barrackpore, Mikkel Govia scored an unbeaten century and four other Central Sports batsmen scored half-centuries on Sunday to help their team snatch first-innings honours against Victoria.

Resuming on 38 without loss on day two, in response to Victoria's massive 412 for eight declared, Central Sports openers added 99 more runs before Kamil Pooran (56 off 70) fell lbw to Clinton Pestano. Opener and former West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons was next dismissed for a stroke-filled 71 off 104 balls. The 39 year old struck nine fours.

Victoria would have had their tails up when number-three batsman Keagan Simmons fell for "duck," but he was the only Central Sports player who did not put his hand up on the day,

Akshaya Persaud partnered Jesse Bootan and the pair took Central Sports past the 200 mark. Persaud was in an aggressive mood as he lashed 91 off 113 balls (ten fours, one six).

In contrast, Bootan anchored the partnership with a sedate 34 from 65 balls (two fours), before he became Avinash Mahabirsingh's third scalp, making it 211 for four.

Govia (105 off 119 balls) joined Persaud at the crease and the pair took the game away from Victoria with a century stand. Persaud's dismissal off Vishal Roopnarine failed to curtail their scoring as Jabari Mills came to the wicket in T20 mode.

Mills struck 70 off 61 (six fours, three sixes) and put on another century partnership with Govia, who cracked eight fours and four sixes, to surpass their rival's first innings score.

Summarised Scores:

MERRY BOYS 124 (Philton Williams 26; Uthman Muhammad 3/16, Kissondath Magram 2/28, Ricky Jaipaul 2/43) and 124 (Mario Belcon 37, Jaipaul 4/21, Magram 3/34) vs MARCHIN PATRIOTS 352/7 dec (Crystian Thurton 115, Teshawn Castro 98, Philton Williams 3/67, Rakesh Seecharan 2/34). Marchin Patriots win.

VICTORIA 412/8 (Vishaul Singh 161 not out, Clinton Pestano 69; Mikkel Govia 2/77) and 24/0 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 453/6 (Mikkel Govia 105 not out, Akshaya Persaud 19, Lendl Simmons 71, Jabari Mills 70, Kamil Pooran 56, Avinah Mahabirsingh 3/131). Match drawn.

CLARKE ROAD 343 (Yannick Ottley 130, Mark Deyal 96; Samuel Roopnarine 3/67, Akeil Cooper 2/44, Damion Joachim 2/71, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/84) vs POWERGEN 312 (Navin Bidassiee 99, Akeil Cooper 82, Ahkeel Mollon 4/61, Mark Deyal 4/78. Match drawn.

QUEEN’S PARK 302 (Camillo Carimbocas 100, Kyle Ramdoo 66; Renaldo Forrester 3/19, Nathaniel McDavid 2/42, Justyn Gangoo 2/60) and 202/5 (Jordan Warner 90, Brandon Maharaj 85) vs PREYSAL 234 (Antonio Gomez 77, Isaiah Rajah 5/64). Match drawn.