Dylon King gives Defence Force late win over Police

A LATE goal by Dylon King handed Defence Force a narrow 2-1 win over Miscellaneous Police FC in the early match of matchday 13 at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima on Saturday.

The match was heading for a 1-1 draw, but King found the net in the 87th minute to give Defence Force the winner. Earlier, Isaiah Leacock scored for Defence Force and TT defender Alvin Jones scored for Police. The win meant Defence Force moved into third place in the standings and Police remained in second spot, missing out on a chance to take the lead in the standings.

On Friday, the match between AC Port of Spain and Tobago outfit 1976 FC Phoenix, scheduled to be played at Arima Velodrome, was postponed because of flight logistics.

On Saturday night after press time, Caledonia and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers played at Arima Velodrome. In the second match of the double header at Arima Velodrome, Prison Service FC battled Eagles FC.

On Sunday, Club Sando and Central FC will face off at Larry Gomes Stadium from 4 pm.