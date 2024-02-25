Cooper leads youthful Red Force women in regional tourneys

Red Force batter Shunelle Sawh -

Britney Cooper will lead a youthful 14-member Red Force women's team for the CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze regional tournament in St Kitts from March 1-26.

Cooper, 34, boasts a wealth of experience with 49 one-day international matches under her belt and 76 T20 Internationals. She will be called upon to guide TT's youngsters as they seek to conquer the region.

Cooper will be deputised by 29-year-old West Indies spinner Karishma Ramharack. The latter has World Cup experience and has played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League.

The squad also includes young players such as Shunelle Sawh, 19, and Kd Jazz Mitchell, 18,

Shalini Samaroo, Sawh, Djenaba Joseph, Mitchell, Ramnath and Brianna Harricharan were part of the TT U19 team that won the 2022 Rising Star Regional U19 tournament in TT.

Harricharan, 15, and Samara Ramnath, 16, are the youngest players in the squad.

The team will be coached by former national wicketkeeper Gibran Mohammed. Ex-Windies skipper Merissa Aguilleira is the assistant coach. The manager is Marjorie Thomas.

TT squad:

Britney Cooper (captain/batter)

Karishma Ramharack (vice-captain/bowler)

Shunelle Sawh (batter/wkpr)

Samara Ramnath (all-round)

Djenaba Joseph (batter)

Lee Ann Kirby (batter)

Kirbyina Alexander (bowler)

Caneisha Isaac (bowler)

Brianna Harricharan (bowler)

Kd Jazz Mitchell (bowler)

Selene O'Neil (bowler)

Shanice Pascall (all round)

Shalini Samaroo (bowler)

Steffi Soogrim (bowler)