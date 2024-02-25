Club Sando back to winning ways in TTPFL

A PAIR of goals from Shackiel Henry kept Club Sando within an arm’s length of the TT Premier Football League leaders on Sunday, beating lowly Central FC 3-1.

Central FC struck first in just the third minute when Jadel Carter beat senior men’s goalkeeper Denzil Smith from the penalty spot.

Henry responded with his first goal, the equaliser, in the 23rd minute and scored the insurance goal to make it 3-1 in the 58th minute. Shervohnez Hamilton gave Club Sando the 2-1 advantage with a strike in the 26th minute.

Club Sando, who were on a bye last weekend, remain in fifth place, five ahead of Prison Service, who were soundly beaten, 3-0, by Eagles on Saturday.

Eagles FC picked up their third win of the campaign, with Haiti’s Angelo Exilus, the club’s leading scorer, on target for a second successive match, opening for Eagles in the fourth minute.

Exilus’s national teammate Michel Huguens scored Eagles' second in the 70th before Keron Cornwall wrapped up the win with a goal in the 77th minute.

The win sent Eagles over Caledonia FC in tenth spot, after the latter drew for the fourth consecutive match.

Despite taking the lead twice, Caledonia were held 2-2 by Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the second match of Saturday’s double-header at the Arima Velodrome.

Gabriel Nanton picked up his first two goals for Caledonia, scoring in the seventh minute and first-half stoppage time. Among his goals was a sweetly struck free kick from the edge of the penalty area, which left the Rangers custodian rooted to his position.

Rangers got their first equalising goal when Caledonia veteran Carlyle Mitchell put the ball in his own net in the 15th minute, and their second from Tyrone Charles in the 68th minute.

Also on Saturday, Miscellaneous Police missed their chance to go clear in the standards after losing 2-1 to Defence Force. National team fullback Alvin Jones scored for Police, in between strikes from Isaiah Leacock and Dylon King with the match winner.

The victory saw Defence Force move into third, one point shy of Police and three shy of league leaders AC Port of Spain, whose fixture against 1976 FC Phoenix for Friday was postponed because of issues with flights, according to the league.