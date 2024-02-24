Thanks for festival coverage, Newsday

Suri Rajkumar and Nasya Henry of St Joseph's College, Port of Spain, sing their way to second place at the TT Music Festival, in the Girls Vocal Duet 13-15 years on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Thank you, thank you, thank you, Newsday for covering the TT Music Festival.

The Music Festival, now in its 77th year, is deserving of the media coverage. It brings the entire music community of TT together for a month every two years. It is a great forum for learning. It has nurtured and developed a countless number of young musicians in this country, many of whom have gone on to work professionally in music here and abroad.

Please keep up the good work.

Dr RICHARD TANG YUK

adjudicator