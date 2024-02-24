Red Force claw back vs Leeward Islands

Jyd Goolie -

It’s all to play for on the final day of the West Indies Championship round-three clash between TT Red Force and Leeward Islands as the former clawed back to grab a 104-run lead at stumps on day three on Friday.

At Warner Park in St Kitts, Red Force resumed their second innings on 48 without loss, still trailing by 133 runs, in response to the Hurricanes’ first innings score of 318. TT closed the third day on 285/6, for a lead of 104.

Each TT batsman produced credible individual performances on the third day, with all-rounders Jyd Goolie (64) getting a half-century and Jason Mohammed (49) falling one run short of his 20th.

Openers Cephas Cooper (36) and Vikash Mohan (25) did well to give TT a fair start when play resumed. Mohan, though, was first to go as he was trapped leg-before by fast bowler Jeremiah Louis.

Goolie joined Cooper in the middle, but the latter soon departed caught and bowled by off spinner Rakheem Cornwall.

New batsman Mohammed and Goolie then joined forces to construct a 68-run partnership. Goolie hit nine fours and one six in his knock while Mohammed smashed five boundaries.

However, Cornwall trapped Mohammed in front his stumps.

Tion Webster and Goolie built an even better partnership as they combined to add 72 runs to Red Force’s tally. Webster made 38 (six fours) but was brilliantly caught off Louis' bowling.

Captain/wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva came to the middle and looked comfortable with the bat after missing the first two games and slipping up in the first innings. He finished on 32 not out from 62 balls.

Cornwall continued to press with the ball and was duly rewarded with Goolie’s scalp as he had the left-handed batsman out bowled.

Terrance Hinds put on a quick-fire knock of 34 from 38 balls before he was smartly caught by Jewel Andrew off Daniel Doram’s spin.

Khary Pierre joined Da Silva but was unable to get off the mark before the close of play.

Cornwall (3/56) finished with the best figures while Louis (2/70) was also among the wickets.

Play resumes at 9.30am.

Summarised Scores

TT RED FORCE 137 (60.2) - Jyd Goolie 30; Colin Archibald 3/28, Jeremiah Louis 3/38, Daniel Doram 2/32 & 285/6 (108) - Jyd Goolie 64, Jason Mohammed 49, Tion Webster 38, Cephas Cooper 36, Terrance Hinds 34, Joshua Da Silva 32 not out, Vikash Mohan 24; Rakheem Cornwall 3/56, Jeremiah Louis 2/70 vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 318 (98.2) - Jewel Andrew 87, Kieran Powell 65, Jeremiah Louis 41; Anderson Phillip 4/62, Bryan Charles 3/81—Red Force lead by 104 runs

