​Man, 50, boy, 4, wounded after Petit Valley shooting

The pistol and ammunition which was seized by police after the Petit Valley shooting on February 24. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Police have arrested a 67-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Petit Valley that left a four-year-old boy and a male relative, 50, wounded on February 24.

A police statement confirmed the arrest, adding that a gun was also recovered.

The police report said at around 7.50 am, the man and the child were walking along Stoer Drive, where he met the suspect with whom he has had a long-standing feud.

During an argument, the suspect pulled a gun from his waist.

Fearful, the other man grabbed the boy and ran towards his nearby home. There was an explosion, and the man was shot in the right hand. The boy was also shot in the right hand.

The injured man and boy were taken to the St James Medical Hospital, where they received medical care.

Both were said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.