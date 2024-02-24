Feteing until the last jam

This fete-goer poses for a photo with his cooler in tow at the Blue Range Cooler fete. - Photo courtesy Tribe

It was yet another successful run for Tribe’s Carnival week of fete offerings – Blue Range All Inclusive, Tribe Ignite and Blue Range Cooler which were described as epic by delighted patrons at the venues.

The events featured performances from top artistes like Kes The Band, Patrice Roberts and Bunji Garlin, among others.

Dancing moko jumbies and a seven-feet tall neon light decorated robot with a bottle of alcohol in tow to pour shots into the mouths of willing feters, were a staple at the events.

Tribe kicked off the partying with its Blue Range All-Inclusive event on February 3 in collaboration with Red Ants Carnival at Blue Range Tennis Court, Diego Martin.

Patrons were encouraged to embrace their “inner boho” at the event which featured performances from Olatunji, Mical Teja and Patrice Roberts who wowed with some of her hit songs.

Up next was the tiki-themed event, Tribe Ignite on February 8 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field. Headline performer Kees Dieffenthaller sent fans into a frenzy with some of his top songs over the years, ending his electrifying performance with his monster hit Savannah Grass that unleashed a euphoric energy from the spirited crowd who trampled on the grass in pure abandonment.

This event also featured performances from Patrice Roberts, Mical Teja and Olatunji, GBM Nutron, Kerwin Du Bois, Pumpa and Preedy.

Blue Range Cooler fete on February 9 was the last of the three events before Tribe hit the road on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. Compared with the previous events, this fete attracted the most patrons.

Headline act Bunji Garlin delighted with his Carnival Contract, while Pumpa had the crowd in a frenzy as he performed a remixed version of his popular song, The A-list, calling on all women, not just those whose name ended with the letter "A," to “bend right over” – to which they enthusiastically obliged.

Tribe's last event Las Jam, also at the Stadium, by far boasted the largest number of attendees. The jungle-themed event on February 17 which was drinks-inclusive attempted to harness the essence of the Carnival road experience.

Las Jam was also plagued with complaints from patrons who claimed they were not allowed to enter the event with tickets they purchased from the official online ticket provider, Island E-Tickets.

On February 20, Newsday reporter Narissa Fraser contacted the ticket outlet about the issue and a spokesperson responded, saying, “We're currently in the process of reviewing the data provided to us by the company who managed the door services to better understand what happened. As soon as we have a better picture of what happened at Las Jam we will release a public statement."

At the time of writing Neither Tribe nor Island E-Tickets have since issued a public statement addressing the issue.