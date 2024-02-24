Exotic birds, monkeys, ganja found in Diego Martin raid
Exotic birds, monkeys, and marijuana were found by police at a residence in Diego Martin on February 23.
Game wardens were called in and took possession of the protected animals.
A police release said ten exotic golden-winged parakeets and two wedge-capped capuchin monkeys were found at a residence at Blue Basin Road, Diego Martin during a search warrant exercise.
The release said the search was conducted in the presence of a woman, as the man named in the warrant was not at home.
It said 698 grammes of marijuana were also found during the search.
In another incident, police acting on information about a man armed with a firearm at the Carenage Fishing Centre arrested the suspect and seized the loaded weapon on February 23.
Officers also found 12 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition in a black purse concealed in the suspect's pants. A plastic bag containing 116 grammes of marijuana was also found on him. He was arrested and taken to the station.
In a separate exercise on February 23, officers of the Carenage Police Station, Carenage Criminal Investigations Department, and other units found an M26 high explosive grenade in a bushy area along the shoreline of the southern side of Alcon Bay Fishing Depot, Chaguaramas.
Officers of the Explosive Detection and Disposal Unit were contacted and disarmed the grenade.
