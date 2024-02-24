Car park in horrible state

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I feel certain everyone in St Ann's and Cascade has experienced the horror of the multiple holes/caverns in the car park of the St Ann's Massy supermarket, from the entrance onwards.

Year in and year out the situation remains the same. The entire car park is in dire need of repaving.

To say nothing of the shameful flooring job inside the building. A complete overhaul, ie terrazzo tiles, would solve the present eyesore.

You can do better, Massy Stores.

J KNAGGS

St Ann's