TTPost bake Bermudez in All Sectors Netball

TTPost goal shooter Nekesha Gomes, left, vies for the ball with UTC Sparks goal keeper in the Courts All Sectors Netball knockout competition, at Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua. - File photo by Dennis Allen for @TTgameplan

TTPost continued their stellar run of form in the Courts All Sectors Netball League championship division as they baked Bermudez 48-33 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on Thursday.

Nekesha Gomez scored 34 of her 44 attempts to lead TTPost’s charge while Sukurah Morgan scored 14.

For Bermudez, Jocelyn Marcelle scored 20 from 29 and Zakiya McKenna contributed 13 from 31.

TTPost’s victory came on the heels of back-to-back championship and alternative knockout wins over the past weekend. They also remain in top form in both divisions of the league.

In other matches on Thursday, USC maintained a slim advantage throughout their alternative division clash against UWI to eventually snag a 24-21 triumph.

USC closed the first three quarter with a two-goal advantage (6-4, 12-10 and 18-16) and controlled the final segment to seal a close win.

Gellana Grant and Ariel Villaroel scored 14 and ten goals respectively, to stave off a 19-goal haul by UWI’s Make Bramble and two from Tishana Alexis.

The other alternative contest saw Defence Force trump Police 23-17.

Empress Pivette led all scorers for the victors while teammate Maria La Foucade chipped in with seven.

Scoring for Police were Karissa Grant and Sian Hem Lee, who scored nine and eight respectively.

League action resumes on Saturday.