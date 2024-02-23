Trinidad and Tobago vision for cultural diplomacy, economic growth

Videsh Maharaj, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts - Photo courtesy MTCA

Videsh Maharaj, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts, said the country’s strategic vision for cultural diplomacy is not only about showcasing its vibrant culture to the world but about harnessing the economic potential of its cultural heritage by quantifying the economic benefits of cultural tourism.

Speaking at a joint select committee meeting on Wednesday, Maharaj said promoting the steelpan is one way to help pave the way for long-term prosperity and international recognition, shedding light on the country’s efforts to quantify the economic benefits of cultural tourism and solidify its position as the birthplace of the steel pan.

One of the key challenges facing the ministry is quantifying the economic benefits of cultural tourism and the importance of accurately measuring the impact of cultural events like Carnival, which brings in significant revenue but lacks precise quantification.

Maharaj proposed collaboration with academic institutions such as the UWI to conduct studies and gather data on the economic contributions of cultural tourism.

He said by obtaining concrete figures, the nation can better understand the economic value of its cultural heritage and make informed decisions to support its cultural industries.

Maharaj identified the promotion and preservation of the pan and outlined the ministry’s plans to secure geographical indicators for the pan, recognising it as a product originating from TT, saying this will not only enhance the international marketability of the instrument but also provide benefits to local manufacturers. He said the Ministry is working to declare the pan as the national musical instrument of the country as he said this will further cement its cultural significance and foster national pride.

In terms of economic impact, he said that through targeted promotional efforts and overseas missions, TT has seen an increase in tourist arrivals.

While precise data on the economic benefits of cultural tourism is still being compiled, early indicators suggest a substantial impact on the economy, with the average visitor spending during the Carnival season estimated to be around USD $2,200, resulting in a potential economic contribution of over half a billion dollars.

However, Maharaj said these economic benefits extend beyond traditional measures and the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering international connections and promoting TT’s cultural identity. By actively engaging with foreign markets and promoting cultural events, the nation is not only attracting tourists but also enhancing its global reputation as a cultural hub.

He said his ministry is working on strengthening its cultural diplomacy efforts and maximising its economic potential, with a focus on promoting cultural tourism. Maharaj said the ministry aims to position the country as a leader in the global cultural landscape while driving sustainable economic growth and diversification.