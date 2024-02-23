Trinidad and Tobago equestrians shine at Guatemala invitational

(L-R) Trinidad and Tobago riders Justynne Fletcher, Caitlin Whitling, Caitlyn Sebastien, Jaimie Fletcher at the recently held Concurso Invitacional in Guatemala. - TTEA

A four-member national junior equestrian team recently returned from a successful outing at the Concurso Invitacional Guatemala this month, culminating with Jaimie Serrette-Fletcher’s impressive third-place finish in the pre-infantil A-class.

Thirteen-year-old Serrette-Fletcher sealed her podium finish after clearing a jump height of 1.0m.

The Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association (TTEA) subsequently issued a release lauding Serrette-Fletcher’s performance, alongside that of her sister Justynne Serrette-Fletcher, Caitylin Sebastien, and Caitlyn Whitling, who it said took a “remarkable opportunity…to test their mettle against a diverse field of competitors.”

The TTEA said Jaimie, “riding the lovely warmblood mare Maribel, (showcased) her skill and determination, standing out as the only overseas rider in the top four positions.” Her third-place finish came after notable performances in various classes throughout the competition, including a sixth-place finish in the speed class, and commendable efforts in the immediate jump-off events, the association said.

Justynne, the TTESa said, “also demonstrated her prowess on the saddle, competing in the Amplia class with warmblood Harryquote PB.

Her best effort came with a fifth-place result in the speed class against stiff competition from 56 other riders.

Sebastien and Whitling, competed at heights of .80 meters and .70 meters,

respectively, and exhibited commendable performances despite facing challenges with their assigned horses, the association said.

“While both riders encountered time faults in their optimum time classes, they gained invaluable

experience from their inaugural overseas competition.”

While in Guatemala, The TT riders were coached by Colombian Jorge Gallego of El Tambre Stables in Bogotá. At home, the Serrette-Fletchers, together with Sebastien, are coached by Patrice Stollmeyer at Sandy Hill Stables in Freeport, while Whitling is coached by Natalie Rapier at San Antonio Stables in Santa Cruz.

The event, featuring some 299 riders from 12 countries, ran from February 5-19.

Known for its borrowed horse format, the competition required riders to adapt quickly to

unfamiliar mounts, adding an extra layer of challenge to the already intense competition.

The TTEA said the young riders’ participation and performances “underscore the growing talent and dedication within the local equestrian community.

“Their impressive performances serve as a testament to their hard work, skill, and the invaluable support of their coaches and supporters.”