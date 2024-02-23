Time for Government to step aside

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The situation regarding crime, poverty and despair in TT has reached alarming levels, leaving many citizens feeling hopeless, especially the youth and the impoverished.

Crime continues to plague our communities, leaving families shattered and communities in fear. Poverty remains widespread, trapping many citizens in a cycle of despair with little to no opportunity for advancement. The lack of hope pervades every aspect of life for far too many people.

It is evident that the current leadership has failed to effectively address these pressing issues. Despite promises and assurances, the situation has only worsened. The people of TT deserve better.

It is time for Prime Minister Rowley and the PNM Government to acknowledge their shortcomings and step aside to make way for new leadership that can bring about the change our country so desperately needs.

We cannot afford to wait any longer. The time for action is now. We need leaders who are committed to serving the best interests of all citizens, who are capable of implementing effective policies to combat crime, alleviate poverty and restore hope to our nation. The people of TT deserve nothing less.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima