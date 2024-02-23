South beat Central in TTCB U-15 final

The victorious South zone under-15 cricket team pose with their trophy after beating the Central zone in the TTCB's interzone under-15 final on February 23. - Photo courtesy TTCB

A fine bowling performance by Ethan Ramcharan inspired the South zone under-15 cricket team to a 39-run victory over the Central zone in the final of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board's (TTCB) interzone under-15 tournament at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Friday.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, the South team posted 219 for seven in their allotted 50 overs. Several of the South batsmen got starts in the innings, although none of the batsmen was able to notch a half-century.

Sachin Nandlal top-scored for South with 45, with Shaan Ramtahal (36), Adan Gopaul (35), Arion Nanan (30) and Aaden Owen (26 not out) all chipping in. Nanan and Ramtahal put together a valuable 61-run stand for the sixth wicket for South as they took the score from 118 for five to 179 for six, after the South team lost three wickets in consecutive overs.

K'Hill Thomas got the wickets of both Nanan and Ramtahal to lead the Central bowling attack with figures of two for 48.

In response, Central lost wickets at regular intervals and they slipped to 99 for six by the end of the 30th over, before being reduced to 180 for nine in their 50 overs.

National under-13 captain Reyad Jerome top-scored with 52, while middle-order batsman Amrit Pittiman made 40. However, no other Central player scored more than 15, as the South bowlers kept them in check.

Ramcharan was the chief destroyer for South and he walked away with the Man-of-the-Match award after grabbing impressive figures of four for 29 from ten overs. Ramcharan got the big scalp of Jerome, and he also got the wickets of Thomas (nine), Alex Ramdeen (ten) and Joshua Joseph (zero).

Ramtahal capped a good all round performance with the miserly figures of two for 24 from his ten overs to help South to the comfortable win.