Sinister plot behind lost of protection for judge?

Justice Frank Seepersad - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: It is very strange for the security detail afforded to Justice Frank Seepersad to be suddenly discontinued at this time. This at a time when death threats are made on the life of the judge and when crime is overflowing in our society with no solution offered by the authorities being paid exorbitant salaries to find solutions.

Seepersad is a beacon of light and hope in our society (not saying others are not) as his judgements in the High Court are always sound, logical and fair to all parties (not saying that others’ judgements are not so also).

However, the name Frank Seepersad is heard in the media (TV, radio and print) in several landmark judgements on a regular basis. This judge works for his money through careful and diligent research, patience and fairness.

Seepersad is also a strong voice in the Presbyterian Church where he offers advice, information and counselling to many members of society, regardless of religious persuasion, ethnicity and political affiliation. This is a true son of the soil. An example to our society.

So, the big question arises, why does the State see it fit to treat the judge in this manner while others enjoy such privilege? One wonders if there is some sinister plot at hand?

It would be a sad day recorded in the history books of TT if this is indeed the case.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas