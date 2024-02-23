Preysal face defending champs Queen's Park

Former West Indies batsman Kyle Hope has been shining for Clarke Road. - AFP PHOTO

Table-toppers Preysal Sports Club will aim to maintain their unbeaten streak in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) National League premiership I on Saturday, when they host defending champions Queen's Park Cricket Club in the third round.

Last weekend, after accumulating first-innings points against the newly promoted Bess Motors Marchin Patriots, the Preysal outfit were held to a draw despite an encouraging all round performance by Adrian Cooper who took a five-wicket haul and struck a fifty in the first innings.

On the flip side, the Parkites will also be looking to get on winning terms after being held to a draw by Powergen. QPCC top-order batsman Isaiah Rajah will try to continue his own good form after rattling off a century against Powergen.

In Barrackpore, Central Sports will be in the hunt for another convincing win following their impressive six-wicket result over Merry Boys, when they make a visit to Profilbau Victoria United. Ameer Ali and Mikkel Govia accounted for 17 of the 20 wickets in Central Sports' win last weekend, and they will hope to repeat their destructive performances with the ball against Victoria.

At Marchin recreation ground in Charlieville, the second-placed Marchin Patriots will search for their own victory against the Diego Martin-based Merry Boys team who are at the foot of the eight-team table.

At Clarke Road in Penal, home team Clarke Road United will do their best to follow-up their heavy run-scoring from the previous round when they host the third-placed Powergen. Last weekend, former West Indies top-order batsman Kyle Hope struck a mammoth 240 as Clarke Road posted 439 for six in the first innings against Victoria. However, Clarke Road were unable to pull off the outright victory in the contest.

This weekend, with players such as Hope, Mark Deyal and Anderson Mahase within their ranks, Clarke Road will try to get the result needed to climb up the standings.

All games will bowl off at 10 am.