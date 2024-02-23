Noelle Archer starts, but Not From Scratch at Kafe Blue

Noelle Archer will host her concert Not from Scratch at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on February 24. -

At the start of the year, singer Noelle Archer felt like she was starting over. However, given her years of work in the music industry she realised she was not doing so from scratch.

That is why her upcoming concert on February 24 is so titled.

The Noelle Archer: Not From Scratch concert will feature performances by Eko, Archer Sisters, Karla Gonzales and Jennelle Ross, among others at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, from 8 pm.

In a phone interview Archer explained she always goes through the strokes of life and expresses it in her music and artistry.

“I felt like I was evolving and, at a point, I felt like I was starting over. But there was no way I could deny all of the work that I put on in the past and all the people who continuously supported me.

“So when I said I am starting over, but it is not from scratch and that is how I came up with the name,” she said.

The show is reflective of this development. She had some personal and musical matters she was dealing with and felt overwhelmed.

“Sometimes you feel overwhelmed and you get over it but I felt like it was big…Just having a change in the New Year and doing things different with my life, I felt some positive and negative stuff.

“It influenced my music and writing…,” she said.

At this concert she will debut new music. She said it will not be reflective of the new music this year but some done with Eko and Ross during the SPUT project.

They were part of Kerwin Du Bois’ SPUT (Sing, Produce, Unleash Talent) project launched in 2020 and created music out of that. One of those songs will debut at the concert and will officially be released after that.

Archer will also perform her recently-released The People I Love, featuring Aria Chan. It was released on Valentine’s Day and speaks to familial love, platonic love etc.

Archer thanked Margaret Gittens, Mavis John and Kerby Young, saying they were influential in her shows and have become her team. These people are like her backbone, she added.