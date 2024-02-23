Nadia Batson thrills Toronto Raptors fans with her Market

Soca star Nadia Batson - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Soca stars Nadia Batson and Skinny Fabulous brought the sweet sounds of soca music to the Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada on Thursday night when they performed at the Toronto Raptors' second-ever staging of Caribbean Heritage Night.

The soca artistes performed during an electric halftime show as the Raptors hosted the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA Eastern Conference showdown.

Backed by dancers in Carnival costumes, Batson treated the crowd to her infectious Carnival 2024 hit Market. Skinny Fabulous performed songs such as Up and Up, 2023 hit Come Home and 2019 Road March winner Famalay.

Last February, soca songstress Patrice Roberts performed at the Raptors' first staging of Caribbean Heritage Night.

Last month, soca star Kees performed Like Tiki alongside JPerry and Claudia Leitte during the halftime show at an Orlando Magic game.