Mother, family inconsolable after killing of 11-year-old

Police and army officers secure the scene where Ezekiel Paria, 11, was shot dead during a drive-by at Laventille Road, East Dry River, Port of Spain, on February 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE family of 11-year-old Ezekiel Paria, who was killed by a stray bullet on Thursday, says his death hit them "really hard" and they are still struggling to come to terms with the news.

Paria was standing along Laventille Road, East Dry River on Thursday afternoon when gunmen ambushed a passing vehicle.

The intended targets were 39-year-old contractor Ahkel Fairbairn and his 15-year-old daughter, who were both in the car.

Fairbairn’s daughter got out of the car and ran away. She was not injured. However, he was shot multiple times, while Paria had a gunshot wound to the head.

Paria was pronounced dead at the hospital and Fairbairn remains warded in stable condition.

Speaking to Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, Port of Spain on Friday, Paria's mother Melissa Huggins said she could not even begin to describe how she felt.

"Imagine getting a call on work that your child dead," she said as she burst into tears.

"His brothers and sisters taking it really hard. Nobody was expecting that."

Paria leaves behind two sisters and three brothers.

"I'm just trying to hold up," Huggins said.

Recalling the phone call she got from her daughter breaking the news, she said, "She had to repeat herself.

"After the first and second time, I was (still) like 'What?' She say, 'Ma, Ezekiel gone. They kill Ezekiel.'"

Huggins arrived at the Forensic Science Centre around 7 am but up to around 11 am when Newsday left the compound, Paria's body had not reached yet.

Family members were there consoling each other.

Paria was a standard five student at the Eastern Boys' Government Primary School in Port of Spain.