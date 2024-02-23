Let's make our clothes again

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Now that Carnival 2024 has come and gone there is a window of opportunity that the Government can take advantage of as we continue to look for ways to diversify the economy.

TT once had a thriving garment industry. We made nearly everything we wore. Jeans, shirts, pants, swimsuits and even parts of Carnival costumes, to name a few. The quality was world class, in particular casual and dress shirts: Elite, Manhattan and Dakota, etc.

Some may remember that we also had a cloth mill.

The Government should now look at what is imported and see what can be made right here. This will revive the garment industry, create permanent employment and save foreign exchange.

Just a simple observation.

C PETERS

via e-mail