Late goal saves Trinidad and Tobago U20s vs St Vincent

Trinidad and Tobago’s men's under-20 football team got a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in their opening match of the Concacaf under-20 championship qualifiers at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Friday night.

After going down 2-0 in the first half, TT's blushes were spared by substitute Michael Chaves who scored in the fifth and final minute of second-half stoppage-time to salvage three points for the hosts.

TT had a dreadful start to the encounter, after they conceded a third-minute penalty from Kirtney Franklyn, after a late challenge in the area by goalkeeper Ailan Panton. The hosts went down 2-0 in the 28th minute, when Steven Pierre quieted the TT crowd with a glancing header at the first post from a left-side corner.

TT cut a nervy and disjointed unit for most of the encounter, but they managed to stage a fightback to grab the late win as their opponents tired.

TT plotted their way back into the contest from the 36th minute when their big central defender and captain, Cody Cooper, banged in a left-footed shot after SVG failed to deal with a Rio Cardines corner.

The home supporters grew increasingly frustrated with TT's inconsistent play and passing, but the young Soca Warriors grabbed an equaliser in the 64th minute when former San Juan North Secondary standout Larry Noel applied a cool close-range finish after getting a through pass outside the area.

The game seemed to be heading for a draw as some spectators made their exit, but Chaves saved the day for the hosts with the drop of the shoulder and a smooth left-footed finish in the dying moments of the game to send te crowd into pandemonium.

TT left Mucurapo with precious points, but owing to Canada's 8-0 thumping of Dominica in the earlier group D encounter, the hosts find themselves second in the group on goal differential.

Only the group winner will advance to the Concacaf under-20 championship later this year.

On Sunday, the young Soca Warriors will try to get their second win when they play Dominica at the Mucurapo venue from 7 pm. SVG will play Canada in Sunday's first encounter from 4 pm.