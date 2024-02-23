Jewel Andrew’s 87 keeps Hurricanes ahead against Red Force

Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ Jewel Andrew. (FILE) -

JEWEL Andrew kept Leeward Islands Hurricanes in control of their match against TT Red Force in round three of the 2024 West Indies Four-Day Championships at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts yesterday.

Andrew, one of the standout performers for the West Indies Under-19 team at the 2024 ICC Youth World Cup in South Africa, struck 87 to steer Hurricanes to 318 in their first innings on day two. It handed Hurricanes a massive lead of 181 runs after Red Force were dismissed for 137 on the opening day on Wednesday.

Hurricanes started day two on 105/1 with Kieran Powell on 54 not out. West Indies player Keacy Carty did not add to his overnight score of 11 as he was bowled by Anderson Phillip.

Powell could only add 11 runs to his score, before being sent back to the pavilion for 65 off 101 balls (nine fours) by off-spinner Bryan Charles.

Terrance Warde and Jahmar Hamilton fell for 22 and duck respectively as Hurricanes were 195/5 at lunch with Andrew on 42 not out and Jeremiah Louis on three.

In the second session, Andrew and Jeremiah Louis frustrated the Red Force bowlers with a partnership that placed Hurricanes in a dominant position. Andrew was not afraid to play his shots, cracking ten fours and three sixes in his innings before getting out for 87 off 146 balls. Louis also played a valuable knock, contributing 41 off 108 deliveries.

Red Force wrapped up the Hurricanes tail fairly quickly, but the lead was just 19 runs short of 200.

Fast bowler Anderson Phillip ended as the chief destroyer for Red Force with 4/62 in 19 overs and Charles picked up 3/81 in 25 overs. Red Force would be hopeful heading into day three after closing on 48 without loss with Vikash Mohan on 25 not out and Cephas Cooper unbeaten on 21. It is a much better start for the Red Force as they were 51/5 at one stage in the first innings.

The Red Force still have a mountain to climb as they trail Hurricanes by 133 runs heading into day three today.

In other matches, Guyana Harpy Eagles lead West Indies Academy by 178 runs at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua; Barabos Pride have a 46-run lead over Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park, Jamaica; and Windward Islands Volcanoes have a massive lead of 154 runs over Combined Colleges and Campuses at Chedwin Park, Jamaica.

Summarised Scores:

TT RED FORCE 137 (Jyd Goolie 30; Colin Archibald 3/28, Jeremiah Louis 3/38, Rahkeem Cornwall 2/5, Daniel Doram 2/32) and 48/0 (Vikash Mohan 25 not out) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 318 (Jewel Andrew 87, Kieran Powell 65, Jeremiah Louis 41; Anderson Phillip 4/62, Bryan Charles 3/81).

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 175 (Ronaldo Ali Mohamed 30 not out, Matthew Nandu 28; Joshua James 4/43, Johann Layne 2/27, Joshua Bishop 2/31) and 165/5 (Kevlon Anderson 49, Tevin Imlach 29; Ashmead Nedd 4/27) vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY 162 (Rashawn Worrell 58, J Bishop 51; Kevin Sinclair 4/54, Veerasammy Permaul 3/15, Gudakesh Motie 3/31).

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 269 (Romaine Morrison 97 not out, Carlos Brown 40, Kirk McKenzie 40; Jomel Warrican 5/62, Jair McAllister 3/69) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 315/6 (Kraigg Brathwaite 129 not out, Kevin Wickham 63; Derval Green 2/38).

CCC 204 (Demario Richards 46, Damel Evelyn 43; Darel Cyrus 6/72, G Tyson 3/32) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 358/8 (Kavem Hodge 130 not out, Sunil Ambris 120; R Greaves 5/142).