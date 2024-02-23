Badree, Rampaul excited: Windies can win T20 World Cup

Cricketer Samuel Badree takes a photo with young cricketers (from left) Aidan Kunjan, 10, Aidan Khan, 8, and Sanjeev Ramjattan at the ICC T20 World Cup countdown event at C3 Mall, San Fernando on February 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

West Indies T20 World Cup winners Samuel Badree and Ravi Rampaul believe the current maroon squad has the depth to become the first host nation to lift the coveted crown.

West Indies and the USA co-host to the 2024 edition, which bowls off from June 1-29, and the former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies duo are optimistic that the Rovman Powell-led squad can create history.

Badree, who won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016, and Rampaul, who was part of the 2012 title-winning team, were part of Thursday’s 100-days countdown to the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup, at C3 Centre in Corinth, San Fernando.

Both expressed excitement at West Indies’ chances competing on home soil.

“Home advantage is something that is real," Badree said.

"Our players would know the conditions here much better than those who are coming in. And having seen the performances of the (T20) team in 2023, having won away to South Africa, they won against India in the region and then they won against England towards the back end of 2023.

“Looking at the players we have, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran and the like, I think we have a very good chance. We’ve always been good at T20 cricket; it’s always been our strongest format and I see no reason why this team cannot go all the way and blot history as the first host nation to win the tournament.”

The ex-world number one T20 bowler also hopes that Guyanese fast bowler Shamar Joseph, who was integral in the West Indies’ famous eight-run Test match win over Australia at the Gabba in late January, with a stellar 7/68, can break into the squad and bolster the bowling attack.

Badree is pleased with the current blend of experience and youth in the squad. This fusion of talent, he thinks, serves as a wildcard heading into the tournament. Badree called for a total team effort.

"I’m seeing a few players who have been around for quite some time, some young players coming through. Shamar Joseph, for all we know, might just force his way across into that team and if we can put together a total team effort, and put together all things in a game scenario, I think we can win this tournament."

Former fast bowler Rampaul also expressed pleasure with the tournament returning to the Caribbean for a second time and is excited to see how it unfolds.

"I’m happy I was able to win the T20 World Cup and it has come back to the Caribbean. The West Indies team has been looking good so far. The team is building up well for the World Cup.

"There’s always a hype around the World Cup and West Indians tend to play better T20 cricket. I’m very excited and eagerly awaiting to see the team perform in the Caribbean," said Rampaul.

He also credited Powell’s leadership role in the squad and thinks their knowledge of the region’s conditions could work in their favour.

"I’m looking for them to bring home the trophy. Rovman has been leading the team very well and the batting looks very strong. It’s just to get that all-round performance in the Caribbean since they will be accustomed to the conditions. So we hope to have the upper hand," he added.

Both Badree and Rampaul said West Indies’ string of good performances in 2023 and early 2024, have reinvigorated Caribbean people, especially youngsters, to get more involved in the game.

Badree said, "There’s a certain level of interest and enthusiasm for the game, and on the back of that, we’re going to host the World Cup. So I think there’s a lot of interest and expectation from our West Indies team, and from my standpoint, I’m looking to seeing the progress and development of the team."

This year’s World Cup will be the ninth edition of the tournament and the second men’s T20 world tournament to be held in the West Indies. The first was held in 2010 and was won by England.

The reigning world T20 champions are England, who beat Pakistan in the 2022 final in Australia.

Venues:

Three in the US (Florida, Dallas, New York)

Six in the Caribbean (Guyana, Barbados, Antigua, Trinidad and Tobago, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia).

The semi-finals will be hosted in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago; the final will be held in Barbados.

Teams: USA, Canada, West Indies, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Oman, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Afghanistan, Uganda, Scotland, England, Netherlands, Nepal, India, Ireland, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh.