Awah clocks Carifta A time in 50m fly at National Long Course

Jonathan Sambrano of Flying Fish, right, splashes to a lead time of 57.22 in heat 4 of the Boys 13-14 100m freestyle prelims at the National Long Course Age Group Championships on Thursday night at the National Aquatics Centre, Couva. - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

Christian Awah was the only swimmer to achieve a Carifta A standard on night two of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Long Course Age Group Championships at the Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Thursday.

The unattached swimmer splashed to victory in the boys 18 and over 50m butterfly in 24.81 seconds. His time fell inside of the Carifta A qualifying time of 22.85.

Awah beat to the wall Tidal Wave’s Johann-Matthew Matamoro (25.94s) and Atlantis’ Malik Nelson (25.95s), who were among ten swimmers on the night who achieved Carifta B standards.

Matamoro and Nelson’s 50m fly times dipped below the B standard of 26.04s.

In event ten, 13-14 boys 50m fly, Flying Fish’s Jonathan Sambrano (26.45s) and Jaden Mills (26.77s) achieved the Carifta B standard in a one-two finish.

They surpassed the 27.37s standard, with club-mate Shiah Griffith (27.49s) coming in third.

Blue Lightning Swim Club’s Amari Ash also achieved the B standard in the 15-17 girls 50m fly as she clocked a victorious 29.37s. Rounding off the top three were Keiera Audain of Eagles Aquatics (30.10s) and Atlantis’ Keryn Burke (30.27s).

In the boys' equivalent, Point Fortin Aqua Darts’ Darren Belfon attained Carifta’s B standard after topping the field in 25.54s. Marlins’ Zachary Anthony (26.22s) and Flying Fish’s Evan Gillard Bruce (26.29s) were runner-up and third respectively.

Belfon and Anthony also achieved the B standard in a top-two finish in the 100m free prelim race, in 52.97s and 53.10s respectively.

Belfon did so once more in the 50m back, topping the field in 27.82s.

Additionally, Marlin's pair Zara Persico and Marena Martinez, who both achieved Carifta A times in the 11-12 girls 400m freestyle prelims on night one on Wednesday, attained B and C standards respectively in the 100m free on Thursday.

Persico won the event in one minute and 4.50 seconds (1:04.50) while Martinez was second in 1:07.15 and Blue Lightning’s Zalayhar Lewis (1:10.20) third. The B standard in this event was 1:06.58 while the C standard was 1:08.43.

Later on, Persico got another B standard time with a time of 33.71s in the 11-12 girls 50 backstroke.

Unattached swimmer Zuri Ferguson got the B standard in a first-place preliminary round finish in the 15-17 girls 100m free. She clocked 59.46s. She also won the 50m back by dipping below the B standard in 30.24s.

Flying Fish’s Aaron Colthrust (13-14 boys 100m breaststroke) and RWB Aquatics’ Tyla Ho A Shu (15-17 girls 100m breast) also notched B standards with winning preliminary performances. Colthrust clocked 1:13.19 and Ho A Shu 1:18.41.

Action continued on Friday night and runs daily until Sunday. Saturday and Sunday’s morning session begin from 9am and the evening session begins from 6pm.