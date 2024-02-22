Vendor killed, three injured as car ploughs into stall in California
ONE woman was killed, and several others injured when a vehicle lost control and ploughed into them at Southern Main Road, California, near Gilbert Park, on Thursday.
The dead woman has been identified as Prematee Laltoo, a vendor of Railway Road, California.
Reports indicate that shortly after 1 pm on Thursday, Laltoo, her boyfriend Hakeem Bain and Bain’s mother, Alana Bain, were at their stall near the National Energy Skills Centre (NESC), when a black Suzuki Vitara crashed into the stall.
Laltoo died on the spot. Emergency medical technicians responded and attempted to resuscitate her.
Alana Bain and the driver, a prison officer, and his brother, who was a front-seat passenger, were all injured and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where they are receiving emergency treatment.
