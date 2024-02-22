Vendor killed, three injured as car ploughs into stall in California

This police officer looks at a heap of oranges left at the scene where a vehicle lost control, killing Prematee Laltoo and injuring Hakeem Bain and his mother Alana Bain at Southern Main Road on February 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ONE woman was killed, and several others injured when a vehicle lost control and ploughed into them at Southern Main Road, California, near Gilbert Park, on Thursday.

The dead woman has been identified as Prematee Laltoo, a vendor of Railway Road, California.

Reports indicate that shortly after 1 pm on Thursday, Laltoo, her boyfriend Hakeem Bain and Bain’s mother, Alana Bain, were at their stall near the National Energy Skills Centre (NESC), when a black Suzuki Vitara crashed into the stall.

Laltoo died on the spot. Emergency medical technicians responded and attempted to resuscitate her.

Alana Bain and the driver, a prison officer, and his brother, who was a front-seat passenger, were all injured and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where they are receiving emergency treatment.