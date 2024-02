Toco man shot in Tobago

Police cars on a crime scene - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

ONE man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Tobago on Thursday morning.

Initial reports suggest that sometime after 8 am, Kerneim Hayde and Stephen Francis, both of Toco, were in Lowlands when a car pulled up and its occupants shot at them.

Hayde was shot in the head and taken to the Scarborough General Hospital. Francis escaped unhurt.

Police are continuing investigations.