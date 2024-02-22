Mayaro man, 26, detained after chopping 52-year-old

A 26-year-old man is in police custody after chopping a 52-year-old man in Mayaro on Wednesday.

Police said, around 4 pm, a conflict broke out at the St Anns Village home which escalated, causing the 26-year-old who was armed with a cutlass to begin chopping the 52-year-old man, threatening to kill him.

Police responded and, with the assistance of villagers, took the man to the Mayaro Health Facility before he was transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital along with a female victim, 54.

Police did not say how she was injured but doctors said she had a black eye and pain in her right ankle.

The man is warded in critical but stable condition.

Doctors told police, apart from chops on his legs, arms and head, the male victim also had a collapsed lung.The weapon was seized and the suspect was detained.