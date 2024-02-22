First Citizens funds eight bursaries at University of Trinidad and Tobago

Nadine Harding-Mohan, cluster manager, South, First Citizens, second from left, presents a cheque to UTT president Prof Prakash Persad, alongside university officials at the Point Lisas campus. - Photo courtesy First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank has allocated $40,000 in funding to the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), aimed at bolstering educational opportunities.

In a statement on Thursday, the bank said that as part of its endeavour, it will sponsor eight student bursaries, with the key objectives of the partnership being to empower deserving students through financial assistance and to promote academic excellence.

The release says the bank has a keen focus on advancing education and supporting aspiring scholars.

All prospective candidates must be citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, possess a GPA score of 2.5 and above, and be enrolled in studies related to renewable energy. Funding will be awarded to individuals who demonstrate both academic merit and a desire to contribute to the sustainable energy sector.

The south cluster manager of First Citizens, Nadine Harding-Mohan, presented the sponsorship to the Undergraduate Student Financial Aid Fund to Prof Prakash Persad, president of UTT, at the Point Lisas campus.

During the presentation, Harding-Mohan said, “First Citizens continues to emphasise the importance of investing in education and the partnership symbolises the positive change that can be achieved through strategic alliances between the corporate sector and educational institutions.”

She ended her speech by saying the initiative demonstrates First Citizens's commitment to investing in youth development and education.