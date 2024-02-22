Duncan Village man, 31, gunned down outside home
DUNCAN Village resident Paul Sirjuesingh, 31, is the country's latest murder victim after he was gunned down outside his Temple Street home on Wednesday night.
Police said around 11.45 pm, a brown Tiida pulled up alongside Sirjuesingh as he was standing outside his front gate. The occupants opened fire, hitting him several times.
Crime scene investigators retrieved 11 spent nine-millimeter shells, one projectile and a quantity of a plant-like substance.
Police do not have a motive for the killing yet.
