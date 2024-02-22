Duncan Village man, 31, gunned down outside home

Paul Sirjuesingh -

DUNCAN Village resident Paul Sirjuesingh, 31, is the country's latest murder victim after he was gunned down outside his Temple Street home on Wednesday night.

Police said around 11.45 pm, a brown Tiida pulled up alongside Sirjuesingh as he was standing outside his front gate. The occupants opened fire, hitting him several times.

Crime scene investigators retrieved 11 spent nine-millimeter shells, one projectile and a quantity of a plant-like substance.

Police do not have a motive for the killing yet.