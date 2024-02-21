Water project to improve supply to southwestern peninsula

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales - File photo

SOME 10,000 residents in the southern districts of Granville, Coromandel, Cedros, Icacos and environs can expect a boost to their water supply due to new infrastructure being undertaken by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Ministry of Public Utilities, a ministry release said on Wednesday.

It said the Granville/Icacos Water Supply Improvement Programme will see three wells drilled and 2000 metres of eight-inch PVC main installed from Granville Well 18 to the Granville Water Treatment Plant.

"That well is already 95 per cent completed, and work on the remaining two will begin soon. The wells are expected to produce a combined capacity of over 400,000 imperial gallons per day," it said.

Speaking to a town meeting on Monday evening at the Coromandel Anglican Primary School, Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards said the $21.2 million project was designed to improve the reliability of the water supply.

Both Richards and WASA commissioner Allister Bandoo said proper and timely road restoration will take place when the project is completed.

Bandoo also said restoration of the Cap-de-Ville Main Road was carded to begin on Tuesday. Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh welcomed the work to alleviate ongoing water woes.

The work is expected to begin on February 27.