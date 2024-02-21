Warner can rise from the 'grave'

Gervase Warner - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: While others may dwell on Massy's reputation and the use of scarce foreign exchange, my focus, however, is on what I consider the unfortunate personal damage done to the reputation of Massy's former CEO Gervase Warner and the negative focus placed on religions whose practices are similarly viewed.

As ambiguous as the assertions were, I am surprised, to say the least, that there has been no public comments from religious organisations, not, as I highlighted, to seek to pontificate, justify or support, but to clarify.

For Massy's whistleblower to be so vague in her public accusations to my mind borders on being slanderous, almost like people who like to drop words, who most times are being malicious, knowing full well that some mud will stick.

The whistleblower seems to have a heritage which might be far removed from Warner's and his penchant to appreciate practices which may be aligned to his.

Warner seems to have a proclivity to challenge the status quo and dare to go where others are afraid to. This is an executive training programme, geared towards educated people who I am sure can enunciate their displeasure if need be.

Where does the whistleblower get the notion that the use of white light energy, widespread as it is, is dubious and questionable? As for connecting with the dead, certainly not my cup of tea, but that too is still a practice of bona fide modern-day religions and sects.

I would hate to see this turn out to be just a case of another one bites the dust.

I hope Warner has the presence of mind to face this head on, adjust as necessary and rise from the "grave" that was dug for him and live again.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando