Trinidad and Tobago to host workshop for Caribbean MPs

The Red House, the seat of Parliament, in Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Trinidad and Tobago is set to host a regional workshop on the work of public accounts committees and parliamentary trade scrutiny in conjunction with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK).

A release from CPA UK said the workshop will bring together committee chairs, members, and clerks from 12 regional legislatures for peer-to-peer discussions on enhancing effective scrutiny of government spending and trade policy.

Apart from Trinidad and Tobago, this includes Montserrat, Jamaica, St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados and Bermuda.

"The aim of the workshop is to support learning between parliamentarians by delivering an informative programme with expert speakers in a collaborative exchange of knowledge. The workshop also provides parliamentarians space to build their network, and forge relationships that showcase the best practices for developing public financial scrutiny and trade," the release said.

It added that CPA UK hopes to use the workshop to strengthen ties between the UK Parliament and legislatures in the region "and deliver a valuable knowledge-sharing platform for the parliamentarians and officials in attendance."