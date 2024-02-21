Toco maintains schools cricket dominance

-

Toco Secondary remains atop the Secondary Schools Cricket League north championship standings after recording a stern 179-run victory over Queen’s Royal College (QRC) when round six bowled off on Tuesday.

Batting first, Toco were led to a formidable total of 244/7 after 40 overs courtesy Zakilon Beckles’ 62 and Akini Gordon’s 55 not out.

In reply, QRC fell victim to targeted spells from Nyon Holder (5/10) and Gordon (4/28), as they were dismissed for a meagre 65, to hand Toco an easy win.

The result for the victors saw them maintain pole position in the championship, with 56 points.

In other matches, second-ranked Manzanilla Secondary were beaten by fourth-placed Trinity East by 111 runs. The latter batted first and posted 178 from 41.3 overs, with Abhinav Singh (55) and Johanson Gajadar 52 leading the charge with the bat. Justin Ottley-Bruce hit 27.

In their turn at the crease, Manzanilla never looked the part and were dismantled for 67 inside 13 overs as Trinity East’s Gajadhar (5/35) and Kaleb David (4/2) had a field day with the ball.

In the south championship, Ubaidullah Abdoel’s impressive knock of 92 inspired Asja Boys San Fernando to an emphatic 153-run triumph over Couva East.

Asja Boys made 244 from 44 overs, batting first, with Abdoel playing a leading role, assisted by Jayden Sadaphal (41). Arian Burke (3/31) and Andrew Randial (2/24) were the best bowlers for Couva East.

In reply, Couva East’s Alex Ramdeen (72) and Mattius Bruzal (35) led the charge but could only muster 191 all out. Rylee Gangoo (3/40) and Aiden Nanan (2/40) were Asja’s main destroyers with the ball to affirm victory.

Matches continue on Tuesday.

Summarised scores

South Championship

CARAPICHAIMA EAST 59 (20.1) – N. Persad 25; J. Montrose 3/23, S. Gomez 3/vs RIO CLARO EAST 62/3 (10.3) – J. Sagar 30 n.o.; T. Sam 2/29 – Rio Claro East won by 7 wickets.

ASJA BOYS SANDO 244 (44) – Ubaidullah Abdoel 92, Jayden Sadaphal 41; Adrian Burke 3/31, Andrew Randial 2/24 vs COUVA EAST 191 – Alex Ramdeen 72, Mattius Bruzal 35; Rylee Gangoo 3/40, Aiden Nanan 2/40 – Asja Boys Sando won by 153 runs.

North Championship

TRINITY EAST 178 (41.3) – Abhinav Singh 55, Johanson Gajadar 52, Justin Ottley-Bruce 27 vs MANZANILLA 67 (12.2) – Johanson Gajadhar 5/35, Kaleb David 4/2

TOCO SECONDARY 244/7 (40) – Zakilon Beckles 62, Akini Gordon 55 n.o. vs QRC 65 – Nyon Holder 5/10, Akini Gordon 4/28 – Toco Secondary won by 179 runs