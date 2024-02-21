Tobago Chamber wants meeting with CoP

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher - File photo

The Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce has requested a meeting with Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher.

This was revealed by Ken Jones, head of the security committee, Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, at a media conference on Wednesday at their Scarborough office.

Jones said it’s no secret that there have been changes on the island as the criminal world has become very active. He said, as a result, the chamber felt it has become important to speak to the CoP.

“Even though we have a fantastic working relationship with the Tobago Division and the ACP (Collis Hazel) here, we felt that we needed to have the commissioner and her team come up, chat with us along with the other stakeholders.”

He said a correspondence was sent to the commissioner's office and they received a response with suggested dates.

“If all goes well, by next week we should have a final date.”

The chamber’s head, Curtis Williams, said: “We sent a message on to the commissioner to meet with us. With the crime talks, we don’t want the commissioner to meet with us as individuals, we want the commissioner to meet with Tobago.

“In the presence of the taxi association, the tour guides association, the PTA, the hotel association and all these other relevant associations, their heads can come into this space and we can meet with the CoP and discuss crime in a holistic way.”