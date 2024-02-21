Timeless legacy of scouting and its impact on youth development

THE EDITOR: As the sun rises this February 22, scouts around the globe don their scarves and badges, ready to commemorate a legacy that has shaped generations of young people.

Founders Day, a day of reflection and celebration, honours the visionaries behind the scouting movement, Lord Robert Baden-Powell and Lady Olave Baden-Powell. Yet, beyond the festivities lies a profound testament to the enduring values and transformative impact of scouting on society.

For over a century, scouting has been synonymous with character development, leadership training and community service. Rooted in the Scout Law and Scout Promise, scouting instils values of honesty, respect and service to others in its members. Through outdoor adventures, skill-building activities and service projects, scouts not only learn practical skills, but also develop a sense of responsibility and citizenship.

The value that scouting brings to society cannot be overstated. In a world where challenges abound, scouting offers a beacon of hope and opportunity for young people. By nurturing resilience, teamwork and empathy, scouting equips youth with the tools they need to navigate life's complexities and become responsible, compassionate adults.

Now more than ever there is a pressing need for collaboration and partnership to address the pressing issues facing young people, including crime and violence. The Government, businesses, civil society and other organisations must recognise the pivotal role that scouting plays in youth development and lend their support accordingly.

When all sectors of society work together to invest in young people, the results are transformative. By providing resources, mentorship and opportunities for engagement, we can empower youth to reach their full potential and become agents of positive change in their communities.

As we celebrate Founder's Day, let us not only honour the legacy of Lord Baden-Powell and Lady Baden-Powell but also reaffirm our commitment to the values and mission of scouting. Together, let us build a brighter future for our youth – one where every young person has the opportunity to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.

MARK AINSLEY JOHN

National Scout Commissioner