Red Force batsmen falter against Hurricanes

Trinidad and Tobago batsman Jyd Goolie. - Newsday File Photo/Lincoln Holder

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsmen failed to cope with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes bowlers on Wednesday on day one of their round three clash in the 2024 West Indies Four-Day Championships at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Red Force were dismissed for 137 in the first innings, which was a disappointment after scoring a healthy 329 in their first innings against West Indies Academy in round two.

Four of the first five batsmen failed to reach doubles figures as Vikash Mohan (two), Cephas Cooper (two), Jason Mohammed (eight) and Tion Webster (one) all struggled at the crease.

Jyd Goolie, who scored a century in round two, was joined by captain Joshua Da Silva. Wickets continued to fall as Goolie was dismissed by off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for 30 off 58 deliveries.

Da Silva, playing in his first match of the season after recovering from injury, stuck around with Terrance Hinds.

As soon as the partnership started to build, Colin Archibald removed Da Silva for 23 and in the next over, Hinds was out for 22 as Red Force were seven wickets down with less than 100 runs on the board.

The fast bowlers tried to stick around, but could not get Red Force to 150. Jayden Seales was the last man out for 15 and Anderson Phillip closed on 15 not out.

Hurricanes pacers Archibald and Jeremiah Louis were the pick of the bowlers, grabbing 3/28 in ten overs and 3/38 in 15 overs respectively. The spinners also added to the demise of Red Force as Cornwall (2/5) and Daniel Doram (2/32) took the remaining wickets.

In response, Hurricanes closed on 105/1 with Kieran Powell on 54 not out and Keacy Carty 11 not out. Mickyle Louis is the only Hurricanes batsman dismissed after being caught by wicket-keeper Da Silva for 32 to give off spinner Bryan Charles the wicket. Hurricanes only trail Red Force by 32 runs with nine wickets in tact.

All matches resume on Thursday.

Summarised Scores:

TT RED FORCE 137 (Jyd Goolie 30; Colin Archibald 3/28, Jeremiah Louis 3/38, Rahkeem Cornwall 2/5, Daniel Doram 2/32) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 105/1 (Kieran Powell 54 not out, Mickyle Louis 32).

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 175 (Ronaldo Ali Mohamed 30 not out, Matthew Nandu 28; Joshua James 4/43, Johann Layne 2/27, Joshua Bishop 2/31) vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY 96/4 (Rashawn Worrell 34 not out, J Bishop 33 not out; Kevin Sinclair 4/32).

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 269 (Romaine Morrison 97 not out, Carlos Brown 40, Kirk McKenzie 40; Jomel Warrican 5/62, Jair McAllister 3/69) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 15/0.

CCC 204 (Demario Richards 46, Damel Evelyn 43; Darel Cyrus 6/72, G Tyson 3/32) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES.