Niherst, Nalis launch science corner

Staff at the National Library, Port of Spain, seeks to build models using the Lego bricks in the Niherst/Nalis Science Corner. -

Students or anyone with a curious mind can now interact with science-related teaching tools at the National Library. This was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (Niherst) and the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) as the two entities joined forces to launch the Niherst/Nalis Science Corner located at the Adult Library, on February 6, a media release said.

The science corner showcases scientific and technological exhibits curated by Niherst. Interfacing with various “electricity tables,” people will learn about circuits, power, volts and amps. "By virtue of their interaction with wind generators, they will gain a better understanding of how solar works, renewable energy and energy sources," the release said. The exhibits will also help visitors gain a better understanding of various arms of mathematics, like geometry and recursion, and various arms of physics like thermodynamics and electrochemistry. Similar science corners will be established at a number of public libraries across the country.

Speaking at the launch, president of Niherst Marleen Lord-Lewis said, “These science exhibit corners serve as gateways to unravel intricate scientific concepts in a tangible and captivating manner. Through interactive exhibits, we are unlocking doors to hands-on learning experiences that go beyond traditional educational methods. As we continue to support formal education, these exhibit corners become invaluable resources for both students and educators, providing additional layers of information, explanations, and demonstrations that enhance the overall learning experience.”

Referencing the number of collaborations between Nalis and Niherst since the signing of the memorandum of co-operation in 2021, executive director of Nalis Paula Greene said, “We are pleased to again provide a space, a permanent one in this instant, for hands-on learning, through interaction. Nalis believes that a significant percentage of learning happens outside the classroom and we shall continue to advocate for getting children and young people out and about. It is important to provide them with challenging, exciting and different experiences to help them learn.”

Anyone interested can make a booking to visit the interactive exhibits via the link https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=HKMdM8EBxEOKJYRXjzyEVX_DJCHsGpKhepm4HL6OK1UMzI3NFFRUTlXT0hHRjExTjQyUUcwQVVNNS4u or via e-mail, nscbookings@niherst.gov.tt.