My WI team towin trophies

Keacy Carty AP Photo - AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: The West Indies as a cricketing nation can now to win trophies, especially ICC World Cups, in a very significant manner.

This is the ODI cricket team that I simply suggest can do this for the WI: 1. Brandon King, 2. Alic Athenaze, 3. Keacy Carty, 4. Shai Hope, 5. Mbeki Joseph, 6. Roston Chase, 7. Shurfane Rutherford, 8. Romario Shepherd, 9. Matthew Forde, 10. Alzarri Joseph, 11. Gukadesh Motie.

My suggested reserves are: 1. Justin Greaves, 2. Kirk Mc Kenzie, 3. Tevin Imalach, 4. Kevlon Anderson, 5. Kevin Sinclair.

FITZROY OTHELLO

Princes Town