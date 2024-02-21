Govt, address that surge incement prices

THE EDITOR: I write to express grave concern over the alarming surge in cement prices that continues to afflict local consumers. The recent escalation in prices, attributed to Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL), is not merely a matter of economic inconvenience but a pressing issue that warrants public attention and intervention.

It is evident that TCL, enjoying a monopoly in the industry, has callously increased prices for the fourth time in a span of just two years. This relentless pattern of price hikes has imposed undue financial strain on households and businesses alike, hindering construction projects and exacerbating the cost of living for citizens.

Of particular concern is the Government's role in exacerbating this situation. The decision to lift importation quotas and review tariffs, while ostensibly aimed at addressing the issue, does little to rectify the root cause of the problem. Past actions, including the obstruction of importer Rock Hard Distributors Ltd, demonstrate a concerning pattern of favouritism and neglect of consumer interests.

The repercussions of these inflated prices are far-reaching, impacting not only individual consumers but also the broader economy. With discretionary spending constrained and construction activities stifled, the ripple effects of these price hikes are felt across various sectors, exacerbating existing socio-economic disparities.

It is imperative that decisive action be taken to address this issue and safeguard the interests of consumers. The Fair Trading Commission's inaction in the face of monopolistic practices is deeply troubling and underscores the urgent need for regulatory oversight and enforcement.

In closing, I urge the Rowley administration to prioritise the well-being of our citizens and take meaningful steps to address the unjustifiable surge in cement prices. Our community deserves transparency, accountability and equitable access to essential resources. Anything less would be a disservice to the principles of fairness and justice upon which our society is built.

RUSHTON PARAY

MP, opposition spokesperson

on trade and industry