Drill stolen from Point Fortin house

Police cars on a crime scene - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Point Fortin police are investigating a report of housebreaking and larceny over the weekend.

A police report said around 4 pm on Friday, the victim, a 56-year-old man from Techier Village, secured his home by locking all doors and windows and went away.

The next day, he returned around 12.30 pm and discovered that his home was broken into.

After a check, he noticed a Milwaukee drill worth about $600 and a timer worth $90 were missing.

He did not give anyone permission to take or remove the items.

The police were alerted, and PCs Jimdar, George and WPC Blaize responded and gathered evidence.

The police noticed that the criminal entered and exited the house by breaking open a door on the side of the house.

No one has been arrested.

PC Jimdar is continuing investigations.