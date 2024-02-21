Cops nab three after Curepe robbery

NORTH Central Division police held three suspects, 18-26, shortly after receiving a report of a robbery with aggravation in Curepe on Tuesday.

The police also shot and wounded one of the suspects.

A police statement on Wednesday said the victim reported that around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, she was at her workplace when four masked men, one with a gun, entered and announced a robbery.

The men allegedly stole an assortment of goods and a quantity of cash before escaping in a getaway vehicle, a silver Nissan X-Trail SUV.

St Joseph police, as well as Task Force officers, responded, intercepted the SUV and arrested the occupants.

In a co-ordinated effort, the officers blocked the Eastern Main Road between Hutton Road and Farm Road, in St Joseph, where the police saw the SUV speeding.

As it approached the roadblock, the officers alleged, one of the occupants pointed an object resembling a gun at them.

An officer shot towards the SUV.

The SUV came to a stop a short distance away and four occupants got out and began running.

The police searched the area and arrested three of the suspects, one of whom had a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment.

The police found a quantity of goods and cash in the SUV.

The Emergency Response Patrol police and the Air Support Unit joined in the search for the fourth suspect and a gun.

Later, in the Central Division, officers of the Gran Couva police station got a tip-off and went to a forested area in Preysal at around 6.15 pm on Tuesday.

There, they searched an area and found a hand grenade under a galvanised structure.

The Bomb Detection Unit was contacted and made the device safe and the surrounding areas were searched for secondary devices.

Investigations are ongoing into both incidents.