Chin Chin murder victim 'turned his life around'

The man shot dead at Maraj Trace, Chin Chin Road, Cunupia, has been identified as Sheerlon Williams.

Williams and his girlfriend Crystal Melford were shot at around 7 pm on Tuesday.

His body was found on the ground near a poultry depot while Medford was found in a nearby car, which was riddled with bullets.

Medford survived the shooting and is warded at hospital. The shooting took place close to the couple's home.

Speaking with reporters at the Forensic Science Centre in St James after identifying his body, one of Williams’ relatives described him as a good father.

The relative said Williams “used to be in the life” but had turned his life around almost two years ago when his twin sons were born.