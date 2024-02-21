Cecilia Salazar hosts autobiographical show

Cacique Award winning actress Cecilia Salazar will be highlighting her 40 years as a professional actress during her upcoming show Cecilia: I’m Every Woman. She said she decided to do the performance to celebrate her 60th birthday this year.

She describes the show as an autobiographical performance featuring work from Walcott, Wallace, and others.

“I’m turning 60 this year and I thought if not now when? When am I going to do this? So I grabbed the bull by the horns and I’m doing it on February 24 and 25.

“We just had this idea of me doing different pieces, linking them by talking about my life through the work, describing the process, so I’d do a monologue from plays I’ve worked on, work from Walcott and Lovelace, and of course Miss Miles. I’ll be doing different characters, and then the second half will be comedy, using the Conchita character and that kind of thing.

“I didn’t start off the year planning to do this but then the space became available and the stars aligned. I think people will be excited because I’m bringing different work and characters, people keep asking when I’m going to bring back Miss Miles, at least this monologue will be a piece from it.”

Salazar said she began working in theatre at age 15 when she performed in Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap.

“Professionally it’s been 40 years. I was trying to count how many plays I did but I can’t, and I lost a lot of scripts. There was a time when I was just acting and acting and acting. I can’t even showcase all of the plays I’ve done because there have been so many.

“There would have to be a part two, with the scenes, because there are so many wonderful scenes I’d like to do but you can’t do everything in one show. We’re now narrowing it down and picking and choosing.”

The show will be held at the Central Bank Auditorium on February 24 at 8 pm and February 25 at 6 pm. For information and tickets, call Central Bank box office at 621-2288 and Trevor Jadunath at 463-5059. Tickets are also available at island eTickets.com.