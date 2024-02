Carnival abuse

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: On Carnival Sunday a door opened and I was immediately hit with a stick on my upper arm by an official of the housing complex where I live. I spent both Carnival days in the police station, and seeking medical examination as the police told me to do.

Abusive behaviour and acts of violence at all levels of the society reveals that TT has "gone through."

PATRICIA BLADES

St James