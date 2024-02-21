Businessman's family believes he was slain for refusing to pay "tax money"

Ryan Ramnarace, brother of murdered businessman Kelvin Mohammed spoke to Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre on February 21. - Photo by Gregory Mc Burnie

The brother of a Chaguanas business owner believes he was killed for refusing to pay “tax” to gangsters in the area.

Kelvin Mohammed, the owner of K-Chow Ice Cream Shop on Crown Trace, Enterprise was shot dead while closing his business around 8 pm on February 20.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on February 21, his brother Ryan Ramnarace said gangsters had previously approached Mohammed to pay a tax to continue running his business.

Ramnarace said having grown up in the area, Mohammed approached a religious leader who was able to “intervene” on his behalf and ensure his safety.

He added, witnesses told family members, minutes before the shooting, a man on a bike was seen loitering nearby.

He said they believe the man may have vital information about Mohammed's murder.

Ramnarace said he moved out of the area years ago and is now urging the rest of his family to do the same after Mohammed’s death.