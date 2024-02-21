Bocas Lit Fest partners with COSTAATT

Jean-Claude Cournand, CEO Bocas Lit Fest and Dr Keith Nurse, COSTAATT president seal the agreement. Looking on is Clarinda Jack, dean of Ken Gordon School of Communications. -

The Bocas Lit Fest (BLF), the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) and its Ken Gordon School of Communication, Creative and Digital Media have formalised a partnership that will help in empowering young writers.

The memorandum of understanding falls within the Bocas Lit Fest’s mission of helping to promote new voices, a media release said.

The Lit Fest will provide a platform for COSTAATT students to apply what they learn at the various festivals and workshops.

CEO of the festival Jean-Claude Cournand expressed appreciation for the leadership invested in collaboration.

“It is much easier and more fruitful when leadership is invested because we can get much more done,” he said in the release.

Dr Keith Nurse, president of COSTAATT, highlighted the significance of creative writing in sculpting the global economic landscape.

“Creative writing serves as the bedrock of innovation across established and burgeoning industries alike,” he said.

Dean of the Ken Gordon School, Clarinda Jack, lauded the fruitful courtship between the Bocas Lit Fest and COSTAATT, noting the seamless collaboration that has already borne fruit in student involvement in Bocas Lit Fest events and the facilitation of non-fiction writing workshops. She expressed excitement about future opportunities for students to engage in fiction-writing aspects of the festival, underscoring the school's commitment to hands-on experience and innovation in creative education, the release said.

Through joint initiatives, workshops, and events, Bocas Lit Fest, COSTAATT, and the Ken Gordon School aim to empower aspiring writers, media professionals, and students, contributing to the vibrant cultural landscape of TT and beyond, the release said.

"This partnership represents a fusion of academia and industry, innovation and tradition, and above all, a shared commitment to excellence," Nurse said.