Adjust prizes, commissions

THE EDITOR: Lotto prizes and commissions have remained unchanged for Lotto agents over the past years. However, to reflect the evolving landscape and ensure fair compensation, adjustments are proposed.

The first prize would comprise 60 per cent of the pot, attracting more participants with a substantial reward. The second prize, at 20 per cent, and the third prize, at 15 per cent, offer significant winnings, enhancing the overall appeal. All other prizes, at five per cent, maintain excitement for participants across multiple tiers.

In parallel, commissions for Lotto agents would be adjusted to better align with market standards. Increasing the commission on sales from eight per cent to 12 per cent acknowledges the crucial role of agents in promoting ticket sales.

Similarly, raising the commission on scratch from ten per cent to 15 per cent reflects the effort and salesmanship required for these products. For phone bills, the commission would rise from 3.5 per cent to five per cent, recognising the expanding mobile market.

Furthermore, the commission on other bills would transition from a fixed $1 to one per cent of the bill. This adjustment ensures that agents receive a fair commission relative to the transaction value. These changes seek to modernise the commission structure, reflecting the current economic landscape and providing Lotto agents with fair compensation for their services.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

