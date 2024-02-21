3 shine in Ways of Sunlight competition

The winners of the Ways of Sunlight writing competition and their parents and guardians pose with representatives of the European Union, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Bocas Lit Fest. respresentatives -

Three young female writers from were recently recognised for their writing as part of the centenary celebrations of iconic writer Samuel Selvon.

The Ways of Sunlight Youth Writers Competition took its name from one of the late Trinidad and Tobago author’s best-loved books. The competition was administered by the Bocas Lit Fest in partnership with the EU-funded Global Climate Change Alliance+, a media release said.

The winner was Samara Dolabaille of Providence Girls’ Catholic School; second place went to Jada-Marie Giles of St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph; and third was Rebekkah Murray of Bishops High School, Tobago.

On hand to present the awards were European Union Ambassador Peter Cavendish, resident representative United Nations Development Programme Ugo Blanco and CEO of Bocas Lit Fest Jean-Claude Cournand.

The writing competition was open to young authors aged 12-18. The three students received cash prizes of $6,000, $3,000, and $1,000, respectively.