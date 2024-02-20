Vishnu Boys' return to winning ways against Naps in school's cricket

St Mary’s College’s Samir Saroop plays a shot against Fatima College during the Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League match at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo, on Tuesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

VISHNU Boys' Hindu College returned to winning ways after their first loss of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership last week, as they stifled Naparima College to grab a 24-run victory at Lewis Street Grounds in San Fernando.

Sent in to bat for the round six tie, Vishnu struggled to get going and were 61/4 after nine overs. However, a good knock of 42 from middle-order batsman Zachary Madray and 31 from Ishant Roopnarine helped them recover, and get to a still worthy 176 all out in 39.4 overs.

Opener Ishmael Ali also scored 21 while Naparima’s Robert Badree (3/10), Oshan Gobin (2/12) and Aaron Mohammed (2/56) did the damage with the ball.

In reply, Naps seemed destined for victory at 80/1 after 25 overs. But Vishnu Boys’ bowler Aaron Basant (4/22) had other plans as he was integral in removing Naparima’s top order and breaking the 80-run opening stand set by Jonathan Ramnarace (46) and Omanan Deopersad (21).

Basant, all-rounder Daniel Holder (2/47), Andrew Rambaran (1/17) and Nashayn Bethelmy (1/18) combined with the ball to see Naps plummet to 101/6.

Raheem Nelson (24) showed some fight with the bat and lower order batsman Aarion Mohammed (19) also staged a late fightback, but it was not to be.

Vishnu’s bowlers kept tight and restricted Naps to 152/9 after 50 overs to snag an important win.

In other matches, defending SSCL champions Presentation College San Fernando trumped Hillview College by four wickets at the Union Hall Ground.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Hillview struggled at 88/5 before Adesh Singh (35) and Renaldo Fournillier (28) put on a 56-run partnership in the middle order.

Opening batsman Joseph Mendoza scored 27 as Hillview were removed for 166 in 48.2 overs.

Presentation fast bowler Jane Agard showed mettle with the ball as he bagged 4/33 while Emilio Villafana (2/10) and Christian Rampersad (2/39) were also among the wickets.

In their turn at the crease, the Pres’ top order showed good form as Levi Ghanny (48), Brendan Boodoo (32), Riyaad Mohammed (22) and Rampersad (20) did most of the work.

On 141/4, Pres lost two quick wickets but were still able to easily get over the line and to a victorious 168/6 after 37.5 overs.

Additionally, Presentation College Changuanas remains the only unbeaten premiership team so far as El Dorado East forfeited their match. The game was forfeited in writing from the school’s administration before Tuesday’s match day.

This was El Do’s second match forfeited this season.

Round seven bowls off on Tuesday.

Other SSCL Premiership Scores

ST MARY’S 188/3 (38) - Samir Samaroo 91 not out, Jason Simon 47, Mikaeel Ali 20 vs FATIMA COLLEGE 125/3 - Zachary Siewah 49 not out, Adrian Mahase 20 - Target reduced. Fatima won by seven wickets.

PRINCES TOWN WEST 117 - Jaylon Ransome 43 not out, Josiah Carnally 19; Jubari Bacchus 5/28, Mikel Mentor 2/14 vs ST BENEDICT’S COLLEGE 118/4 - Josh Telemaque 48, Jaydon John 26 not out, Aidian Based 24; Kallis Ali 2/30 - St Benedict’s won by six wickets.